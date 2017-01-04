Wednesday - January 4, 2017 4:58 pm

Macy's at Valley View Mall to close

It was originally Dayton's when Valley View opened in 1980.

The Macy's store at Valley View is among 100 stores which the department store chain plans to shut down this year because of declining sales. 

It's the only Wisconsin outlet on the list of 68 closings announced Wednesday by Macy's. 

Macy's at Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire had been included on a previous closing list. 

No date has been set for the La Crosse closing, which will affect 57 Macy's employees. 

The Dayton's chain was later bought by Marshall Field, and was acquired by Macy's just over 10 years ago.

 

 

