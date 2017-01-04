Mayor Kabat, running unopposed, thinking long-term in his plans for La Crosse

Mayor, who was alone in filing for April's election, looks to tackle social issues.

With re-election mostly a formality in the spring, La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat can focus on his next term in office.

And, that's exactly what he's doing.

"I do have a very clear program in mind of what I want to accomplish in the next four years," Kabat told WIZM Wednesday. "The neighborhood in our revitalization effort will continue but there are other things I also want to grapple with."

He'll make plans to continue improvements in neighborhoods, work on boundary agreements with surrounding towns but Kabat will also bear down on social issues.

"Dealing with the heroin issues, the mental health issues and the childhood adversity issues that are still a big problem," Kabat said. "We've got to get on that, as well.

"I'm looking to strengthen our partnership, especially the county health dept., who have identified these as high priorities, to make us all healthier citizens, to try and get at that."

Those social issues, while tangential to regular city services, impact everyone in the city in some way, he believes.

"I don't know what those answers might be but, as mayor, I want to be more active in trying to work with others," Kabat said, "especially nonprofits, businesses and other agencies to come forward with solutions."

Kabat was the only candidate to file papers to run for mayor by Tuesday's deadline.