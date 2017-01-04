Wednesday - January 4, 2017 11:51 pm

Wisconsin Congressman not surprised GOP pulled plan to gut government watchdog

Written by
Wisconsin Congressman not surprised GOP pulled plan to gut government watchdog

Public flooded offices with phone calls after word got out about secret Rep. meeting.

A Wisconsin Congressman says he's not surprised Republicans pulled a plan to eliminate the independence from a congressional watchdog. 

La Crosse Congressman Ron Kind says once word got out that the GOP wanted to put itself in charge of the Office of Congressional Ethics, the whole issue was donesville.

"First of all, it was politically tone def," Kind said. "They did not read (what) I just experienced back home."

Congressional republicans pulled the proposal during an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon, after holding a secret meeting the night before that had the public erupting the next morning.

Thousands of phone calls flooded the offices of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Twitter erupted with state representative's phone numbers.

“We have got just a tremendous number of calls to our office here and district offices concerned about this,” Rep. Walter Jones (R-NC) said, according to Bloomberg News

That led president-elect Donald Trump to voice is opinion on Twitter, criticizing, not the decision, but the timing.

Kind said he's not suprised that the proposal to gut the office was pulled.

"Trying to do away with the outside Congressional ethics committee that's in charge of doing effective oversight over the United States Congress is not a good way to start a new Congress," Kind said, "especially when you're in the majority of both houses and the presidency."

Last modified on Thursday - January 5, 2017 12:02 am
Published in Local News
Mitch Reynolds

Mitch Reynolds is the News Director at Midwest Family Broadcasting. He covers the internecine agonies of La Crosse city hall. He really likes basketball.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Mitch Reynolds

More in this category: « HEALTH OVERHAUL REVISITED: The impact of some GOP ideas Should La Crosse's powerful public works board be made up of elected officials? »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR