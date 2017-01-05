Half its members now are city staff that serve board permanently.

For some, it's a disturbing amount of authority that unelected city staff members wield in La Crosse city hall.

Half of the very powerful public works board is made up of city staff that have open-ended terms on the board along with voting authority.

City council member Gary Padesky is among those supporting a proposal that would change the make up to all council members and the mayor. The proposal makes each board member more accountable for a vote, says Padesky.

"If you have a problem with it, you can call that elected official and he has to be responsive to your calls," Padesky said.

City staff, says Padesky, are never obligated to answer for any vote they take.

"Call a department head," Padesky challenged. "You're not necessarily going to get a hold of them. And, if you do, they don't really have to answer the questions unless they really want to."

The proposal calls for removing the voting power of city staff members and making their roles advisory only.

"The voting would come down to elected officials then, who an be held accountable through elections," Padesky said.

The public works board would still, of course, get help from city staff as needed.

"They would be in the room to give their professional advice, which is well received and well respected," Padesky said.

The public works board often makes policy decisions in the city and half of the members are city staff who serve on the board permanently. The full city council votes next week on whether to make all of the members of the board council members.