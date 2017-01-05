Health care repeal would be "irresponsible. ... Yet (GOP) voted 68 times now to repeal with no plan," says congressman.

With the president urging Democrats to save his healthcare law, they're now left to figure out how.

President Barack Obama spoke to Democrats in a closed door session Wednesday about Obamacare with a warning about Republican attempts to repeal it.

La Crosse Congressman Ron Kind was among those at the meeting with Obama, hearing the president urge support for the Affordable Care Act, and suggesting Republicans tread carefully on rushing to repeal it.

"It would just create a lot of chaos," Kind said of the market, patients and providers. "And yet they've voted 68 times now to repeal with no plan."

But Kind believes the repeal won't be easily done.

"I think (Republicans) do need to be careful," Kind said. "It would be very irresponsible for them to repeal with no viable plan B."

Yet, Senate Republicans in Washington have already introduced a budget resolution to reverse key elements of the law.

"I know there's dissension in the ranks," Kind said. "You have a House and Senate and a president coming in that's in support of repealing. Now what do you do?"

Obama has urged local political activism to promote support for the health care law. Ironically, he's suggested using the town hall Tea Party model from when he started his first term.