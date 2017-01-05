Macy's to close at Valley View Mall in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. -- One of the anchor stores at Valley View Mall in Onalaska will be closing soon.

Because of declining sales, Macy's announced Wednesday it will be shutting down of 68 stores across the country, including the Valley View location.

The specific closures are part of the approximately 100 closings announced last August. Three stores have already closed of the 68 and nine had been previously announced. The closures will account for around 6,200 jobs.

The Valley View location is the only Wisconsin outlet on a list at this time.

The store was an original occupant of Valley View as Dayton's, when the mall opened in 1980.