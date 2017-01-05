Thursday - January 5, 2017 12:45 am

Macy's to close at Valley View Mall in Onalaska

Written by
Macy&#039;s to close at Valley View Mall in Onalaska

Announced Wed., 68 stores across country will close, costing around 6,200 jobs.

ONALASKA, Wis. -- One of the anchor stores at Valley View Mall in Onalaska will be closing soon.

Because of declining sales, Macy's announced Wednesday it will be shutting down of 68 stores across the country, including the Valley View location.

The specific closures are part of the approximately 100 closings announced last August. Three stores have already closed of the 68 and nine had been previously announced. The closures will account for around 6,200 jobs.

The Valley View location is the only Wisconsin outlet on a list at this time. 

The store was an original occupant of Valley View as Dayton's, when the mall opened in 1980.  

Last modified on Thursday - January 5, 2017 12:59 am
Published in Local News
WIZM News

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from WIZM News

More in this category: « Should La Crosse's powerful public works board be made up of elected officials? Trump - on Twitter - sides with Assange, not U.S. intel agencies he'll oversee, on hacked emails »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR