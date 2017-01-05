Thursday - January 5, 2017 6:41 am

Three people escape early morning house fire in La Crosse

Three people escape early morning house fire in La Crosse

Three people were able to escape a house fire overnight in La Crosse.

The fire department arrived at 431 12th Street North around 3:30 this morning to find smoke and fire coming from the roof of the single family rental home.

Three people and their two pets made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters searched the home while putting out a fire in the attic and in the walls.

The department says the effort was hampered by the frigid cold and icy conditions on the scene.

The home was extensively damaged by smoke, fire and water and the cause is under investigation.

