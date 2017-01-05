La Crosse officers shoot man who attacked with logging chain, injured police K9

Suspect remains hospitalized from incident that happened during traffic stop.

The information from a police shooting in La Crosse has been released.

An uncooperative suspect during a Hwy. 16 traffic stop around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 8 charged police with a logging chain, striking a police K9 with the weapon, forcing two officers to shoot the man.

Upon pulling over the suspect because he fled the scene of an earlier domestic disturbance, police found him to be very uncooperative.

First, he wouldn't get out of his car. When he did, he came out swinging that chain.

After telling him to drop it multiple times, police used both bean bag rounds and tasers on the suspect.

That only provoked the man to charge officers. The suspect swung the chain, breaking a squad car windshield.

Deputy Brandon Stoughtenger released his K9 Sayibe on the man, who then nailed the dog with the chain.

That's when both Stoughtenger and La Crosse police's Ryan Deflorian opened fire.

The report doesn't state where the suspect was shot. It only says he was treated by emergency medical services and remains in the hospital.

Stoughtenger, who's been on the force for 14 years, and Deflorian, who's been with La Crosse since last June, have been put on paid administrative leave - as is company policy. Neither were injured. The report also says that Sayibe received veterinary care.

It does not list the charges that will be brought onto the suspect.