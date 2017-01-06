Onalaska school board member says he's contacted F.B.I. because district sends him malicious attachments

Jake Speed says he had enough evidence to contact bureau.

Onalaska school board member Jake Speed sounded off on the school district trying to, apparently, send him computer viruses through email.

"They're sending me files with some sort of malicious content attached from the school district, and Yahoo! has actually blacklisted their domain," Speed explained Thursday. "So, I filed a complaint with the cyber crimes division of the F.B.I."

Speed says the district's indifference to his complaint led him to take action.

"Since they weren't willing to work with me on this and then they called me a liar, I decided that I have enough evidence, I believe, to send to the F.B.I.," Speed said.

Speed reached out to a virus company after all of the emails ended up in the spam folder.

About a year ago, Speed was voted onto the school board after filing a complaint with the elections board. That complaint forced opponents Ann Garrity - the board president at the time - and Tim Smaby off the ballot because of incomplete nomination papers. Both had to, then, run write-in campaigns, which may have helped get Smaby the votes he needed - being the only one on the ballot.

Garrity won the other open position, while Smaby was added to the board after a retirement later in the year.

Summarizing his first 10 months on the board, where he has been in verbal arguments with other members, Speed calls it an "Orwellian nightmare."

"I'm sick to my stomach going to these meetings and it's because of the lack of ethics," Speed said. "When I'm dealing with absolutely no ethics whatsoever. You know there's rules. And you follow these rules. And they have a victory because they cheat. That part gets frustrating."

Speed also has filed a complaint with the local DA alleging open-meeting-law violations.

The district said it will comment on Speed's complaint Friday.