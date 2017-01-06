Friday - January 6, 2017 2:45 am

Winona school's superintendent suddenly resigns amid controversy over academic record

Winona school&#039;s superintendent suddenly resigns amid controversy over academic record

SMU said he did not earn his doctorate and
it was discovered he plagiarized part of his dissertation.

WINONA, Minn. -- A search for a new superintendent is underway for the Winona Area Public Schools.

Stephen West resigned as superintendent Thursday amid controversy that he plagiarized part of his doctoral dissertation and Saint Mary's University affirmed he did not earn his doctorate.

West had planned on leaving at the end of the school year, until the controversy reared its head.

Kelly Halvorsen was selected unanimously by the school board to serve as interim superintendent.

The school district plans to pay a search firm close to $15,000 to perform a search to replace West.

