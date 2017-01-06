A 19-year-old drunkenly drives down RR tracks, gets stuck, runs over woman trying to help

WINONA, Minn. -- It was just after bar time Sunday when a 19-year-old woman got behind the wheel after drinking and unknowingly started down the railroad tracks before things took a turn for the worse.

No, the woman driving - who told police she had been drinking Fireball whiskey - didn't get hit by a train. Instead, someone trying to help her get off the tracks, got hit by the woman.

The 19-year-old's vehicle was wedged on the railroad, after turning off Sioux St., thinking she was heading down another road.

Walking behind the car, the other woman was attempting to help, when the 19-year-old put it in reverse to get free and hit the woman.

Police arrived to find the woman lying next to the tracks. She was taken to a Rochester hospital.

The driver ended up blowing a .14. She was charged, Tuesday, with two counts of criminal vehicular operation causing substantial bodily harm.