Surveillance shows man driving off the road Thursday night.

A fatal accident reported to police around 4 a.m. Friday on the north side of La Crosse happened hours earlier.

Police say a man drove off Gillette St. heading east, went down an embankment and hit a tree.

The driver died in the accident.

Surveillance video shows the crash occurring at approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police are still investigating and have not as yet released the victim's name.