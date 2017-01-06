Scott Robert Shaw is the Program Director for both 1410 WIZM and 580 WKTY. He's currently the morning news anchor on 1410 WIZM, Z93 and 95-7 The Rock. He joined Mid-West Family Broadcasting as a reporter/anchor in 1989 and served as News Director from 1990-2015. He's been the winner of several Wisconsin Broadcaster's Association awards for Best Editorial in Wisconsin. He enjoys traveling, bicycling and cooking.

