Wisconsin opioid task force moving ahead with plans, funding efforts

An opioid task force in Wisconsin is looking at the use of recovery coaches.

La Crosse state rep. Jill Billings, who is on the task force sees a lot of benefits for their use.

"Now they have somebody," Billings explained, "who helps them through the process of transitioning to the community and helping when you're kind of in that vulnerable spot where you could go back to your old habits and your old friends."

The task force formed by Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has recommended $12 million worth of anti-drug programs, which may be debated by the legislature in the next month.

Billings hopes to get bi-partisan support in helping reduce drug addiction in the state when it comes time to approve new laws to do so.

"Part of this is looking within the governor's cabinet just to make sure there's better communication across the departments, and even across the state, on stats and treatments and recovery," Billings added.

Last week, the group issued a report in an effort to qualify for federal funding before a mid-February deadline.