Trout fishing's catch-and-release season already started in Wisconsin

DNR did multi-year review and took public comment before changing date.

The trout season's early catch-and-release offered by the Wisconsin DNR started quite a bit sooner this year.

After it having begun in March for many years, the DNR has moved the date up to, well, now.

"It begins the first Saturday in January," DNR trout specialist Joanna Griffin said, "after a very lengthy multi-year review of our regulation and public input."

This is only the second time it's started this early Griffin noted. The season will run through May 5 and your regular license will apply.

"On days when it really is nice this time of year, it gives people, who really like to go out and trout fish, the ability to do it most of the year," Griffin said.

She added the conditions for fishing in this part of the state should be good to catch several but warns to be cautious of ice and when walking the snow banks or wading into the water.

 

