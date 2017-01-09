Monday - January 9, 2017 11:14 pm

Health dept. offering radon test kits for $10

Almost 40 percent of La Crosse County homes are at risk.

Nearly 40 percent of homes in La Crosse County may have risky levels of radon.

In recent years the gas has been blamed for thousands of lung cancer deaths annually in America.

The radioactive gas makes its way into homes from beneath.

Testing kits are available for $10 at the health departments in La Crosse and Sparta, as well as La Crosse County library locations.

The county health department says January is a good time to test for radon, because the testing must be done in "closed homes," without doors or windows open.

County sanitarian Nicole Frankfourth said about 100 homes were tested last year in La Crosse County. If radon is found in your house, you can take steps to have the gas mitigated. 

Frankfourth said the radon mitigation system would cost $1,600 or more.

 

