La Crosse County working with Xcel to continue burning trash on French Island

Incinerator, built in the 80s, could be used through 2040.

If you live in La Crosse County, your garbage might continue to create electricity for decades to come.

The county is negotiating with Xcel Energy to keep sending trash to the French Island incinerator at least through the year 2030, and possibly to 2040.

For 30 years now, the plant has burned garbage from several counties to generate power for the area.

The newest proposed amendment to the contract would reduce the minimum amount of trash that the county has to provide in order to avoid penalties.

Under that change, the county would supply up to 70,000 tons of garbage, instead of 73,000.

Almost 80 percent of the fuel burned by Xcel is provided by La Crosse County, with four other counties in the area supplying the rest.