New La Crosse Fire Dept. storage building could cost around $450,000

While the fire department in La Crosse is looking for a location to put a new fire station, plans are getting unveiled for a new storage building that could cost an estimated $450,000.

The building was originally budgeted for $300,000.

It's meant to provide storage for some things the department has to keep outside but, apparently, it will also provide overflow space for equipment kept at current fire stations.

Originally the building was planned for Isle la Plume but there were some issues with DNR permits and the old landfill at that site would have led to significant construction cost overruns.

The new plan is to put the facility near the fire station at Green Bay and Losey Blvd.

A design review committee reviews plans for the storage building on Friday.