Onalaska man, appearing passed out standing up at store, gets fifth OWI

An Onalaska man wasn't over the legal limit for most people, but he was for a person who had four previous OWIs.

Saturday night, La Crosse police received a call from a Kwik Trip employee saying a man parked at the gas pumps was in the store intoxicated.

The worker said 60-year-old Richard Davis had stumbled around the store for about a half hour and seemed to pass out standing up in the back before getting ready to leave.

Davis told police he had one 24-ounce beer two hours earlier and he also had taken prescription medication. He blew a .06 and, because of previous charges, Davis is prohibited from blowing above .02, leading to his fifth OWI.