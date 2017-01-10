Tuesday - January 10, 2017 12:45 am

Onalaska man, appearing passed out standing up at store, gets fifth OWI

Written by
Onalaska man, appearing passed out standing up at store, gets fifth OWI

The 60-year-old was ordered to stay under .02 limit.

An Onalaska man wasn't over the legal limit for most people, but he was for a person who had four previous OWIs. 

Saturday night, La Crosse police received a call from a Kwik Trip employee saying a man parked at the gas pumps was in the store intoxicated.

The worker said 60-year-old Richard Davis had stumbled around the store for about a half hour and seemed to pass out standing up in the back before getting ready to leave.

Davis told police he had one 24-ounce beer two hours earlier and he also had taken prescription medication. He blew a .06 and, because of previous charges, Davis is prohibited from blowing above .02, leading to his fifth OWI.

Last modified on Tuesday - January 10, 2017 12:57 am
Published in Local News
Drew Kelly

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Drew Kelly

More in this category: « Trump unfiltered: Tweets reveal his interests, insecurities Gov. Walker set for optimistic state-of-the-state address today in Madison »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR