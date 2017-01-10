Gov. Walker set for optimistic state-of-the-state address today in Madison

Walker talked last week at bankers luncheon hitting on taxes, jobs and other points.

Expect some of Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's signature optimism at his state of the state address at 3 p.m. today.

It's been his message for the weeks leading up to today's address.

"I'm just so excited about where things are going," Walker said at a bankers luncheon last week. "I really do believe, as I said a few weeks ago, the future is so bright in this state, you almost have to wear shades."

The speech will be delivered in front of lawmakers. Walker's been previewing some of what he'll talk about during the weeks leading up to the address. Mostly about jobs, education and the economy, and how he believes it's all working pretty well in the state right now but can get better.

"There's a remarkable thing happening here," Walker said. "It's not because of the government. I know well enough the government doesn't create jobs. People do."

He also touted some tax successes.

"Both property and income taxes are down," he said. "We cut taxes to almost nothing on those in agriculture and in manufacturing in this state. We cut taxes on small businesses. We cut taxes just about everywhere out there."

The speech will stream live here.