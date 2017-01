In the dead of winter, following freezing rain and snowstorm, the I-90 rest area on French Island is opening today.

Crews will remove snow and ice for the reopening. The original stop, that opened in 1977, was torn down to make way for this new, three-times larger facility that's been under construction for months.

The formal name will be Rest Area 31. Along with a visitors center that has three times the floor space, the area will include a scenic trail and room to park 47 cars and 16 semis.