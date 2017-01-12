Thursday - January 12, 2017 2:39 am

Walker tours state, unveiling $35.5-million bill to bring internet to rural Wisconsin

Written by
Scott Walker and Public Service Commission chair Ellen Nowak were in La Crosse on Wed. Scott Walker and Public Service Commission chair Ellen Nowak were in La Crosse on Wed.

Walker and the Public Service Commission chair were in La Crosse talking of the plan.

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has proposed a new, $35.5-million bill that would bring broadband internet to rural parts of the state.

Walker says the plan would match federal money to establish fiber optic networks in remote areas.  

Expanding internet access is a big goal for the governor. To demonstrate that, Walker and Public Service Commission chair Ellen Nowak toured the state Wednesday, including La Crosse.

Walker said the state generally will remove itself from broadband projects, once funding and connections are established.

"We don't play a role running it," Walker said. "It's very cost effective. They can run it just as easy out to a farm as they can run it here in the city, once the fiber network is down."

Nowak said that since the program, which gets federal money, began in 2013, the state has helped 600 businesses and 20,000 homes get internet service that they otherwise didn't have.

In Minnesota, 16,000 households and many businesses will get broadband grants. The state passed $34 million in funding last year.

Published in Local News
Brad Williams

A native of Prairie du Chien, Brad graduated from U-W-La Crosse and has worked in radio news for more than 30 years, mostly in the La Crosse area.  Brad writes the website "Triviazoids," which finds odd connections between events that happen on a certain date, and he writes and performs with the local comedy group Heart of La Crosse.  He's been featured on several national TV programs because of his memory skills.  

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Brad Williams

More in this category: « UW-L football coach Schmidt's job gets easier with def. coordinator hire Congressman Kind wants Trump thinking U.S. first, not Russia »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR