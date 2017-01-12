Congressman Kind wants Trump thinking U.S. first, not Russia

Donald Trump, again on Wednesday, suggested warmer relationships with Russia.

That came during the same press conference where he acknowledged the Russians were "probably" behind hacking of Democratic party emails in order to influence the presidential election.

La Crosse Congressman Ron Kind isn't necessarily keen to the idea of having closure ties with Russia. He says, the U.S. should be thinking of itself first.

"We need our foreign policy to be dictated by what's in the best interest of the (U.S.) first and foremost," Kind said. "A smart nation has a flexible foreign policy, so if you can form alliances with like-minded countries you do so. But, let's not fool ourselves. We're not always going to be on the same page."

And, while Trump speaks mostly positive of Russia, his Secretary of State nominee, Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson, took a harder line on the former Soviet Union during Wednesday's hearings.

"Sometimes that's going to align with China, or with Russia," Kind said. "Many times it won't."

Kind added that the U.S. has to be especially guarded with the Russia's ambitious president Vladimir Putin looking to have more influence.

"Especially with Putin now, trying to extend his fear of influence in eastern Europe, and going after the institutions of NATO and the collective security that exists there since the second world war."