City council apparently not happy with a new proposal by Mayor Kabat.

There appears to be a bit of a power struggle in La Crosse's city hall.

That, at least, seems to be partly why there's been resistance to La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat's plan to replace city staff with city council members on the public works board.

Some council members, like Bob Seaquist, think the mayor needs a little wing clipping on this decision.

"I'm starting to object to the fact that the mayor regards us as a weak council," Seaquis said. "We are not. We are a strong council. He's a weak mayor, and I think we outta demonstrate that."

As for the idea, itself.

"This is badly planned," Seaquist said. "As a matter of fact, it wasn't planned. It was pulled out of thin air someplace at the last minute."

Seaquist also questions how many on the council will want to meet once a week to get down and dirty on city infrastructure.

"If they want to hear about phosphorus ... and the right of way for signs and stuff, then they're welcome to it," Seaquist added.

A new council comes to office in April. The current council votes on the surprisingly controversial proposal at a meeting tonight.