Caledonia's Kevin Klug, personal trainer to singer Sam Hunt, featured on CMT

Kevin Klug in his native habitat, back home in Caledonia, Minn., on a Christmas break from Nashville.

I'm sure you're all fairly familiar with Karl Klug, the Caledonia, Minn., native turned NFL defensive lineman for the Tennessee Titans.

But, did you know he had a twin brother? And, did you know that twin brother is quite the success, as well?

Kevin Klug (right) is a personal trainer out of Nashville for the band Lady Antebellum and currently, he's being featured on CMT's Hot 20 as country music singer Sam Hunt's personal trainer.

Kevin was a standout in football, wrestling and track back in high school. He went on to play linebacker for Minnesota State-Mankato before moving to Tennessee, where he's CEO of Klug Fitness. Check out his Klug Fitness Facebook page here and his Instagram page here, if you want to be either motivated or ashamed of how lazy you are.

Here's the clip from last weekend of Kevin on CMT's Hot 20. He says he'll be on again at 9 a.m. Saturday.