New cell towers planned for La Crosse, public can have a say

Thirteen new cellular towers in La Crosse would mostly be over 70 feet

A special meeting in La Crosse city hall this month will address possible concerns over a baker's dozen new cellular towers that a company wants to put up in the city.

California-based Mobilitie's plans will be at the center of a special meeting on the 23rd.

The company wants to use the public right of way in La Crosse to construct the 13 towers.

Most of the towers would exceed 70 feet.

The towers have to go through a permitting process because they're going on public land.

In a letter to the city, Jerod Hanaman from Mobilitie, says the new towers are due to an "insatiable demand for wireless service."

A call to Hanaman on Wednesday was not returned.

The towers are planned for:

222 14th St N

400 East Ave N

1725 State St (two towers)

200 6th St S

411 11th St S

429 8th St S

826 8th St S

927 6th St S

1701 Miller St

1800 7th St S

2015 Avon St

612 Market St

The special meeting regarding placement and permits for the towers is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23rd at 5:30 pm in city council chambers.