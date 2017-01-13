Friday - January 13, 2017 12:54 am

Failed referendum has La Crescent-Hokah schools seeking help through grassroots group

Failed referendum leads to $300,000 in cuts, unless money can be raised.

The La Crescent-Hokah school district is in financial straits after another operating referendum failed last November. 

A projected $500,000 in cuts were expected. The school board, however found a way to whittle that to $300,000.

It doesn't end there, though. A grassroots group called 300 for 300 is trying to raise the money to avoid any cuts at all. 

"I came up with the idea that if we can raise $300,000 through the communities, that would cover the need to make any cuts at all," 300 for 300 committee member Steve Mau said.

School superintendent Kevin Cardille was clear about the ramifications leading up to the vote.

 

"That's about equivalent to nine teachers," he said. "It's the total cost for our athletic programs in the district.

The group is seeking donations with a GoFundMe page and on Facebook to offset any cuts that need to be made. 

Other options to help are through Paypal or, simply writing a check to District 300 Foundation and mailing it to P.O. Box 34, La Crescent, MN, 55947.

 

 

