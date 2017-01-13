Two La Crosse cases featured on HLN network's Primetime Justice

Including Kendhammer case, where he concocted story a pipe shattered windshield, killing his wife.

Real-life crime in La Crosse County is getting national attention again.

Two active court cases in the county were featured Thurs. night on the show Primetime Justice on HLN.

A 10-minute segment was devoted to the Todd Kendhammer case, and to newly released records suggesting that Kendhammer murdered his wife Barbara last year.

The West Salem, Wis., man was arrested last month, after police investigated his claim that Barbara was killed by a pipe crashing through the windshield of their car.

011217 pipe.mp4 A man claims wife was killed in a freak accident when a pipe smashes through their windshield… or did it? Posted by Ashleigh Banfield on Thursday, January 12, 2017

The show also aired police footage (watch here) of Daniel Lexvold charging officers swinging a what was called a logging chain, just before two officers shot him.

Lexvold made his first court appearance this week on charges of battery and other crimes. More charges could be filed against him in court Friday afternoon.