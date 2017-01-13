County looking to tax tourism businesses to pay for local roads

Concept is used in Wisconsin Dells and other cities, but never a county.

Another idea for raising government money may be put to a vote in La Crosse County this spring.

A proposed referendum would not actually raise money, but it would ask if county residents like the idea of taxing tourism businesses to finance local transportation needs.

WIZM asked county board chair Tara Johnson to predict how such a referendum might turn out.

"I think, especially after Nov. 8, crystal balls and prognostications about election outcomes are pretty lame these days," she said.

Johnson believes the premier-resort tax could collect $40 million or more per year.

The county highway department has a to-do list of projects estimated at around $90 million.

Johnson said the advisory referendum could be placed on the spring ballot.

"The executive committee felt strongly that we need to educate and inform voters about what our very limited options are, and the pros and cons of a premier-resort area tax," she added. "We are just really running out of options.

"The idea of the (tax) is one that's been on the books in the state for quite awhile."

The resort tax has been tried by Wisconsin Dells and other tourist destinations in the state, but has not been attempted by an entire county yet.