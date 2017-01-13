She didn't believe it at first, but a nomination from the Packers Hall of Fame is well deserved if you ask anyone that knows Karin Troyanek.

The 80-year-old - or, as her son wrote: "Donald Driver years old - La Crosse woman is one of 10 finalists as the Packers Ultimate Fan.

Her son nominated Troyanek with a letter to the team.

"My son is so clever," she said. "And he wrote such a beautiful thing. I was thrilled, and surprised, that I was picked because there are so many people that love the Packers."

The letter read:

My Green Bay Packer fanatical Mother is Donald Driver years old. She has Mason Crosby number of children and Don Majkowski grandchildren and Ryan Longwell foster children.

Karen has been a devoted fan since the glory days of Vince Lombardi. She has passionately shared her love of the Packers with her family, relatives and extended family. The green and gold clothes she wears, the jackets and blankets are donned on a consistent basis supporting the team.

The devotion does not end there. When she hit her TJ Lang birthday, she decided to get a tattoo on her hip. I remember it like yesterday. My father was away on a hunting trip when she got it. However, he was the one that took her back to the tattoo parlor so that she could finish getting it colored in. Talk about a commitment!

She recently had hip surgery, however, before the surgery she learned that the physician was a Minnesota Vikings fan. So, the questioning began more intently! How many years have you been a surgeon? How many hip replacements have you completed successfully? He smiled and assured her that he had successfully completed many surgeries on Packers and Vikings fans alike. Then, knowing it was coming, he beat my Mother to the punch by pointing out that the Vikings have never won a Super Bowl. My mother's smile resonated from ear to ear.

In closing, I would like to share that on Sunday afternoon she is like a little kid on Christmas morning. Just try to pry her away from the game and if the phone rings, forget it, she won't answer!

Asked about the last part, Troyanek confirmed, "One time somebody called during a Packer game and I answered the phone, 'What the heck is the matter with you, calling during a Packer game?'" she said.

Asked about the matchup with Dallas this weekend, Troyanek says she's nervous but leaning towards the Packers - of course.

The winner of the contest gets tickets to a home and away game, merchandise and more.