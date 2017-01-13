La Crosse native nails 5 of 7 3-pointers to lead team with 21.

Bronson Koenig was on fire for the University of Wisconsin men's basketball on Thursday night.

The La Crosse native was 5-for-7 from beyond the arc in leading the Badgers to a throttling of Ohio State, 89-66 at the Kohl Center.

Koenig finished with a game-high 21 points, going 7-for-12 from the field, while adding three assists against one turnover.

Wisconsin (14-3, 3-1 Big Ten) shot a season-best 55 percent from beyond the arc (12 of 22) coming off a 10-point loss at Purdue, which snapped a nine-game win streak.

The Buckeyes (10-7, 0-4) were down 45-27 at halftime, after shooting just 9-for-25 from the field.