Cops searching for clues in Stein Haus heist

Police are still searching for answers after the Stein Haus bar in downtown La Crosse got ripped off in an apparent overnight burglary earlier this month.

Police say the one of the owners of the Stein Haus on Jay Street claims to be out close to four thousand dollars after two safes disappeared from the business overnight on January 3rd.

Another owner found the back door unlocked and lights on inside when he showed up to open up the place the next day.

Police appear to be investigating the burglary as an inside job, looking at a long list of current and former employees who apparently have keys to the bar.

Additionally, police couldn't find any pry marks or any other sign of forced entry into the bar.

According to the owner, the two small safes that disappeared held approximately $2,400 in cash from the register along with hundreds of dollars for charity and other cash as well.

Some possible suspects have been identified in the theft but no arrests have been made.

Police say an extensive evaluation of nearby surveillance video would be needed to identify suspect vehicles in the area at the time of the theft.