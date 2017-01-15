UW-L music prof. to conduct at Carnegie Hall before retirement

Walth said if there's a way to go out, this is it.

He's going to retire the best way he knows how.

Onalaska's Gary Walth has agreed to direct at a national chorus festival at New York City's Carnegie Hall.

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse music professor, who is set to retire after the performance on June 24, will direct 40 singers of the UW-L Choral Union, 35 alumni and musicians from five other choirs from around the country.

Walth, who has sung at the hall but never conducted, says if there's a way to go out, this is it. He will conduct six pieces.

He plans to continue writing, both books and music.