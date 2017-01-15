Sunday - January 15, 2017 11:13 pm

POSTPONED: Viterbo's Martin Luther King Jr. event until 7 p.m. Tuesday Featured

Written by
POSTPONED: Viterbo&#039;s Martin Luther King Jr. event until 7 p.m. Tuesday

The 68-year-old being given the MLK Community Leader award at Viterbo tonight.

He calls it the most important award in his life. 

Tonight, John Medinger will be receiving the the Martin Luther King Jr., Community Leader award during a 7 p.m. ceremony at Viterbo University Fine Arts Center.

He's thrilled to get it. But it is also a reminder that his work fighting for equality isn't close to finished.

"I'm 68 years old," the former La Crosse Mayor said. "When I was 18 - 50 years ago - I thought all these problems would have been solved a long time ago. And, frankly, in some ways, we're worse off now than we were 50 years ago, and that makes me very sad."

Medinger calls the award the greatest honor he's received - a recognition for a life spent fighting for equality.

"There's a lot of folks - Latinos, Muslims, African Americans, Native Americans, poor white folks and all kinds of other people - that have been largely ignored or treated badly by other people and the government and I've made it my life's work to try and get them the equality they deserve," Medinger said.

Medinger believes there's a lot left to do - almost more now as the U.S. has gone backwards in equality and discrimination issues.  

"You gotta keep working at it," he said. "You gotta do the Lord's work and the work of trying to help people. That's what we're here for.

"We'll keep plugging away and hopefully one of these days we'll make the world a better place."

 

 

Last modified on Monday - January 16, 2017 5:01 pm
Published in Local News
Mitch Reynolds

Mitch Reynolds is the News Director at Midwest Family Broadcasting. He covers the internecine agonies of La Crosse city hall. He really likes basketball.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Mitch Reynolds

More in this category: « UW-L music prof. to conduct at Carnegie Hall before retirement State rep. Greg Davids calls Obamacare "biggest failure in history," can't repeal fast enough »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR

SCHOOL CLOSINGS
1-16-2017
Sparta - CLOSED TUESDAY 1/17
Tomah - SCHOOLS CLOSED TUES 1/17

SCHOOL EVENTS/CLASSES DELAYED/CANCELLED
1-16-2017
La Crescent & Hokah - La Crescent public OPEN....La Crescent Montessori and STEM 2 hours late on TUESDAY