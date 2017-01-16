SNL's Alec Baldwin at it again, and Trump tweets his disapproval ... again

Saturday Night Live mimicked the President-elect's first press conference since July this weekend, and Donald Trump was not happy.
.@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017
Donald Trump Press Conference Cold Open
Donald Trump answers questions at his first press conference as president-elect.Posted by Saturday Night Live on Sunday, January 15, 2017