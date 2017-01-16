Monday - January 16, 2017 12:13 am

SNL's Alec Baldwin at it again, and Trump tweets his disapproval ... again

SNL's Alec Baldwin at it again, and Trump tweets his disapproval ... again

 Trump has taken to Twitter every time the show features him.

Saturday Night Live mimicked the President-elect's first press conference since July this weekend, and Donald Trump was not happy.

Donald Trump Press Conference Cold Open

Donald Trump answers questions at his first press conference as president-elect.

Posted by Saturday Night Live on Sunday, January 15, 2017
