Osterhout served two terms as mayor, beginning in 1992.

He was a La Crosse native but served for two terms as mayor of Onalaska.

George Osterhout died at the age of 82 last week.

Osterhout was an executive with the Kickapoo gas station chain, before joining the Onalaska city council and becoming mayor in 1992.

He presided over a period of significant growth for the city.

The OmniCenter in Onalaska was finished during Osterhout's tenure as mayor. The Pralle Center with Target and Kohl's also grew during that time.