A rollover crash injured two people from La Farge, Wis., and also led to drug charges.

The accident happened Saturday night when Ashley Fish lost control on a Vernon County road near Viola, Wis.

Her car crossed the center line and flipped onto its roof when it left the road. Fish had minor injuries.

Her passenger, Joshua Czap was sent to a hospital, and then to jail. Czap is accused of possessing meth, and bail jumping.