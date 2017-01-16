Monday - January 16, 2017 10:00 am

State troopers still searching, after high-speed chase reached 110 mph on I-94

Vehicle crashed and three inside took off running.

One juvenile arrested, while two adults are still at large after a police chase on I-94 between Black River Falls and Tomah.

Wisconsin state troopers went after a car that was going 110 miles an hour on the interstate around 7:40 a.m. Sunday.

The vehicle pulled into a rest area as if it was going to stop, then took off again.

Tomah troopers used spikes to deflate the vehicles tires. It then exited on Hwy. 12 and crashed into a snowbank.

That's when the three men inside took off running.

One juvenile was captured but a search has continued for the other two since the Sunday morning chase.

