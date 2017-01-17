Tuesday - January 17, 2017 1:32 am

Close to King: Famous orator to give MLK speech at Viterbo tonight Featured

Written by
Close to King: Famous orator to give MLK speech at Viterbo tonight

Orator Nucleus Johnson preaches King's words as if he were still here.

Yesterday during WIZM news, you may have heard clips of speeches that sounded a lot like Martin Luther King, Jr.

Those speeches, however, were actually performed by Nucleus Johnson. The sound. The cadences. Even the expressions on his face, mimic those of Dr. King.

Johnson has made a living of preaching King's message and he'll do so at 7 p.m. tonight on the Viterbo University campus. The event is called "Echos of a King" and takes place at the Fine Arts Center.

While the famous orator looks up to King, it was his father, first, that was inspiration.

"I picked it up, actually, from my dad, who would play Dr. King's sermons around the house," Johnson said. "He would say them, himself, all the time. Initially, I was trying to be like my dad."

Viterbo endowed professor Rick Kyte listened to Johnson during a sound check Monday afternoon.

"He performed about 3 minutes of Dr. King's "I've Been to the Mountaintop" sermon," Kyte said. "It was incredible. I was in tears after the first minute. If you have a chance to hear him (tonight), don't miss it. 

"It's the closest any of us will ever have to being in the presence of the great Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr."

While Johnson literally speaks King's message, he also believes they may be as important as ever with the country divided along political lines, race and gender.

"Nonviolent direct action is still the way to go but, (King) said, that if we don't learn to live together as brothers, we will perish together as fools," Johnson said.

Published in Local News
WIZM News

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from WIZM News

More in this category: « State troopers still searching, after high-speed chase reached 110 mph on I-94 Wisconsin considering more flexibility in getting teaching license »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR

SCHOOL CLOSINGS
1-17-2017
Alma - closed on TUESDAY...no evening activities
Arcadia - CLOSED TUESDAY 1-17
Bangor - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Black River Falls - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Blair-Taylor - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Cashton - closed on tuesday 1-17
Christ St. John Lutheran West Salem - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
DeSoto - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Emmanuel Lutheran La Crosse - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
G.E.T. - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Hillsboro - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Independence - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17...sstp SCHOOL ALSO CLOSED
La Crosse - Aquinas - CLOSED ON 1-17
La Crosse - Public - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Melrose/Mindoro - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Norwalk Ontario Wilton - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Onalaska Luther - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Onalaska Public - CLOSED ON TUE 1-17
Sparta - CLOSED TUESDAY 1/17
Tomah - SCHOOLS CLOSED TUES 1/17
Wauzeka Steuben - CLOSED TUESDAY 1-17...all evening events cancelled for Tuesday
Western Technical College - NO CLASS TUESDAY...all-staff meeting postponed until 10 AM

SCHOOL DELAYS
1-17-2017
Caledonia 2 hr - delayed 2 hours on TUESDAY 1/17...no AM pre-school, but SAC will be OPEN
Houston 2 hr - DELAYED 2 HOURS ON TUESDAY
Kickapoo 2 hr - 2 hour delay on TUESDAY...no AM 4K
La Crescent & Hokah 2 hr - La Crescent public Delayed 2 hours TUESDAY, kids company opens at 830, no AM pre-school...La Crescent Montessori and STEM 2 hours late on TUESDAY
Lanesboro 2 hr - DELAYED 2 HOURS ON TUESDAY
Mabel/Canton 2 hr - delayed 2 hours on TUESDAY
Prairie du Chien 2 hr - DELAYED 2 HOURS TUESDAY 1-17
Spring Grove 2 hr - delayed 2 hours TUESDAY 1-17
Westby 2 hr - 2 HOUR DELAY ON TUESDAY...no AM 4K
Winona Public 2 hr - delayed 2 hours on TUESDAY 1-17