Wisconsin considering more flexibility in getting teaching license

Written by
Changes could help rural schools fill vacancies easier.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Public Instruction is considering more flexibility in rules for teachers becoming licensed.

La Crosse school district resource director Mark White noted some of the changes.

"Length of time that someone can be a substitute teacher and not be considered a long-term situation so we can employ someone a little bit longer," he said. "And loosening up some of the license categories and the ways that someone renews their license."

While believes the added flexibility will be beneficial.

"It may allow some of our staff who were considering retirement to stay on a little longer, which would be good for us in many of our hard-to-find areas," he said.

The change should also help rural schools find teachers.

