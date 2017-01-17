Tuesday - January 17, 2017 2:47 am

La Crosse city leaders with six-figure salaries live in modest-priced homes

Homes range in price between $101,000-$300,000.

La Crosse's city hall department heads may have six-figure salaries but many live in very modest homes.

It's part of what WIZM discovered looking at the assessments of 16 department heads, including Mayor Tim Kabat - a review sparked by a listener question about where department heads live.

Of those 16, only five live in homes assessed at more than $200,000. Three - City park and rec director Steve Carlyon, airport director Clinton Torp and city attorney Stephen Matty - live in homes assessed at more than $300,000.

We also found that only two department heads - Torp and IT director Jackie Greschner - live outside city limits.

Changes to state law four years ago no longer made residency a requirement for employment in the city. It used to be mandatory before Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker signed into a law, removing the requirement.

 

