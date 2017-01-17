Tuesday - January 17, 2017 2:47 am

Listener question leads to review of where city department heads live, value of homes

Written by
Listener question leads to review of where city department heads live, value of homes

Residency rules no longer apply to municipal workers, but most department heads have stayed put.

La Crosse's city hall department heads may have six-figure salaries but many live in very modest homes.

It's part of what WIZM discovered looking at the assessments of 16 department heads, including Mayor Tim Kabat - a review sparked by a listener question about where department heads live.

Of those 16, only five live in homes assessed at more than $200,000. Three - City park and rec director Steve Carlyon, airport director Clinton Torp and city attorney Stephen Matty - live in homes assessed at more than $300,000.

The median home value in the city is about $130,000.  

We also found that only two department heads - Torp and IT director Jackie Greschner - live outside city limits.

Changes to state law four years ago no longer made residency a requirement for employment in the city. It used to be mandatory before Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker signed into a law, removing the requirement statewide.

 

Last modified on Tuesday - January 17, 2017 7:47 am
Published in Local News
WIZM News

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from WIZM News

More in this category: « Circus CEO says Ringling Brothers closing is not a win for anyone Janssen, running for city council in 3rd District, seeks transparency in city hall »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR

SCHOOL CLOSINGS
1-17-2017
Alma - closed on TUESDAY...no evening activities
Arcadia - CLOSED TUESDAY 1-17
Bangor - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Black River Falls - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Blair-Taylor - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Boscobel
Caledonia - SAC will be OPEN
Cashton - closed on tuesday 1-17
Christ St. John Lutheran West Salem - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
DeSoto - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Emmanuel Lutheran La Crosse - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Fillmore Central - SAC and day care open
G.E.T. - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Hillsboro - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Holmen
Houston
Independence - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17...sstp SCHOOL ALSO CLOSED
Ithaca
Kickapoo
La Crescent & Hokah - Montessori and STEM closing
La Crosse - Aquinas - CLOSED ON 1-17
La Crosse - Public - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Lanesboro
Lewiston/Altura
Mabel/Canton
Melrose/Mindoro - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
MN State College SE Tech - closed at Winona and Red Wing
North Winneshiek
Norwalk Ontario Wilton - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Onalaska Luther - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Onalaska Public - CLOSED ON TUE 1-17
Postville
Prairie du Chien
Southwest Tech-Fennimore
Sparta - CLOSED TUESDAY 1/17
Spring Grove
St. Marys University-Winona
Tomah - SCHOOLS CLOSED TUES 1/17
Viroqua
Wauzeka Steuben - CLOSED TUESDAY 1-17...all evening events cancelled for Tuesday
Westby
Western Technical College - NO CLASS TUESDAY...all-staff meeting postponed until 10 AM

SCHOOL DELAYS
1-17-2017
Globe University TUESDAY - delayed until 10 am
NICC Calmar Campus TUESDAY - OPENING AT 10 AM
Viterbo University TUESDAY - opening at 11 am...MLK celebration tonight at 7 pm
Winona Public 2 hr - delayed 2 hours on TUESDAY 1-17
Winona State University tuesday - classes and offices open at 10 am