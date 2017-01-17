Tuesday - January 17, 2017 1:00 am

Janssen, running for city council in 3rd District, seeks transparency in city hall

Written by
Janssen, running for city council in 3rd District, seeks transparency in city hall

Jai Johnson is the incumbent she will be running against in April.

In one La Crosse city council race, a challenger is using her recent experiences on some key committees as proof that the city can do better.  

Barb Janssen is taking on incumbent Jai Johnson in the city's newly drawn Third District in this April's elections.

Janssen's work with the Grandview Emerson Neighborhood Association and Neighborhood Revitalization Commission has proven to her the importance of continuing work on neighborhoods.

"Extremely critical," she said. "I think we really need to stay focused on that and there's a lot more that we can do."

Janssen also is serves on the recently formed Memorial Pool committee and has been very critical, at times, with an apparent lack of transparency in city hall regarding future plans for that pool.  

The more Janssen learns about city hall, the more she'd like to change it and that is what compelled her to run. The past few years serving on those key committees, she has - like so many others who get involved in government - figured out that things can be fixed.

"There needs to be more changes in city hall," she said. "But, getting people to know each other better would be a great step in the right direction.

"There can be more focus on collaboration and more communication between the residents of the city of La Crosse - as well as the surrounding communities - and we could do a much better job working together."

Published in Local News
Rick Solem

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Rick Solem

More in this category: « La Crosse city leaders with six-figure salaries live in modest-priced homes Sen. Shilling speaks out after fed's report on Wisconsin road-funding problems »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR

SCHOOL CLOSINGS
1-17-2017
Alma - closed on TUESDAY...no evening activities
Arcadia - CLOSED TUESDAY 1-17
Bangor - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Black River Falls - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Blair-Taylor - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Cashton - closed on tuesday 1-17
Christ St. John Lutheran West Salem - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
DeSoto - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Emmanuel Lutheran La Crosse - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
G.E.T. - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Hillsboro - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Independence - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17...sstp SCHOOL ALSO CLOSED
La Crosse - Aquinas - CLOSED ON 1-17
La Crosse - Public - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Melrose/Mindoro - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Norwalk Ontario Wilton - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Onalaska Luther - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Onalaska Public - CLOSED ON TUE 1-17
Sparta - CLOSED TUESDAY 1/17
Tomah - SCHOOLS CLOSED TUES 1/17
Wauzeka Steuben - CLOSED TUESDAY 1-17...all evening events cancelled for Tuesday
Western Technical College - NO CLASS TUESDAY...all-staff meeting postponed until 10 AM

SCHOOL DELAYS
1-17-2017
Caledonia 2 hr - delayed 2 hours on TUESDAY 1/17...no AM pre-school, but SAC will be OPEN
Houston 2 hr - DELAYED 2 HOURS ON TUESDAY
Kickapoo 2 hr - 2 hour delay on TUESDAY...no AM 4K
La Crescent & Hokah 2 hr - La Crescent public Delayed 2 hours TUESDAY, kids company opens at 830, no AM pre-school...La Crescent Montessori and STEM 2 hours late on TUESDAY
Lanesboro 2 hr - DELAYED 2 HOURS ON TUESDAY
Mabel/Canton 2 hr - delayed 2 hours on TUESDAY
Prairie du Chien 2 hr - DELAYED 2 HOURS TUESDAY 1-17
Spring Grove 2 hr - delayed 2 hours TUESDAY 1-17
Westby 2 hr - 2 HOUR DELAY ON TUESDAY...no AM 4K
Winona Public 2 hr - delayed 2 hours on TUESDAY 1-17