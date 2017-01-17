Tuesday - January 17, 2017 3:14 am

Feds warn state about starting new road projects

Written by
Feds warn state about starting new road projects

Report questions state's ability to take on new projects with so many still ongoing.

The funding problem for roads in Wisconsin has apparently become sketchy enough that the feds are worried.

A new report says the federal government is questioning the state's abilities to tackle new road construction projects when so many remain incomplete.

La Crosse state Senator and Democratic Senate Minority leader Jennifer Shilling has pointed to Republicans as being to blame for transportation issues.

"Democrats are willing to do the heavy lift and to be part of conversations but they are the party in control, they have had the majority for six years," she said. "They have failed to put together a long-term sustainable funding plan for six years."

A representative from the Federal Highway Administration says the state should finish current projects before starting new ones based on likely future funding.  

The feds provide about a fourth of the funding for transportation projects in the state. Recommendations are based on the outlook of how much that might change in the future. 

Shilling says the wait needs to end.

"To simply say we're going to delay projects, we're going to do bonding, that doesn't fix this two years from now," she said.

The recommendation could impact both of the big new interchanges in Milwaukee, as well as some other large projects that already face significant delays.  

 

Last modified on Tuesday - January 17, 2017 7:29 am
Published in Local News
Mitch Reynolds

Mitch Reynolds is the News Director at Midwest Family Broadcasting. He covers the internecine agonies of La Crosse city hall. He really likes basketball.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from Mitch Reynolds

More in this category: « Janssen, running for city council in 3rd District, seeks transparency in city hall

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR

SCHOOL CLOSINGS
1-17-2017
Alma - closed on TUESDAY...no evening activities
Arcadia - CLOSED TUESDAY 1-17
Bangor - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Black River Falls - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Blair-Taylor - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Boscobel
Caledonia - SAC will be OPEN
Cashton - closed on tuesday 1-17
Christ St. John Lutheran West Salem - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
DeSoto - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Emmanuel Lutheran La Crosse - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Fillmore Central - SAC and day care open
G.E.T. - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Hillsboro - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Holmen
Houston
Independence - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17...sstp SCHOOL ALSO CLOSED
Ithaca
Kickapoo
La Crescent & Hokah - Montessori and STEM closing
La Crosse - Aquinas - CLOSED ON 1-17
La Crosse - Public - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Lanesboro
Lewiston/Altura
Mabel/Canton
Melrose/Mindoro - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
MN State College SE Tech - closed at Winona and Red Wing
North Winneshiek
Norwalk Ontario Wilton - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Onalaska Luther - CLOSED ON TUESDAY 1-17
Onalaska Public - CLOSED ON TUE 1-17
Postville
Prairie du Chien
Southwest Tech-Fennimore
Sparta - CLOSED TUESDAY 1/17
Spring Grove
St. Marys University-Winona
Tomah - SCHOOLS CLOSED TUES 1/17
Viroqua
Wauzeka Steuben - CLOSED TUESDAY 1-17...all evening events cancelled for Tuesday
Westby
Western Technical College - NO CLASS TUESDAY...all-staff meeting postponed until 10 AM

SCHOOL DELAYS
1-17-2017
Globe University TUESDAY - delayed until 10 am
NICC Calmar Campus TUESDAY - OPENING AT 10 AM
Viterbo University TUESDAY - opening at 11 am...MLK celebration tonight at 7 pm
Winona Public 2 hr - delayed 2 hours on TUESDAY 1-17
Winona State University tuesday - classes and offices open at 10 am