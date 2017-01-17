Tuesday - January 17, 2017 6:47 pm

27-year-old jumped downtown gets jaw broken outside Carlie's

Police investigating incident that happened around bar time Jan. 9.

Police are investigating an alleged robbery and assault, which took place earlier this month in downtown La Crosse.

The 27-year-old victim said he had been downtown, drinking around bar time on Jan. 9. That's when he lit a cigarette inside Carlie's Bar on Third St., but was told to take it outside.

As he did, two black males followed him, forced him into a nearby doorway and beat him up, breaking his jaw.

They also stole his cellphone and $30. The victim said he saw the two men at a previous bar, where one said he would kill the victim if he ever saw him again. 

The victim described one of the men as having bug eyes and the other having corn rows. 

No word from police if the incident was caught on downtown cameras.

