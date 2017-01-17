Home invasion by armed men in La Crosse under investigation

One intruder shoved woman to ground, pointed a gun and demanded money.

A home invasion was the reason for a call to police late Thursday night in La Crosse.

A woman, who had just gotten home around 10 p.m., was told by a possible roommate that he thought he heard someone else was in the apartment, which was located on North 9th St.

She went to check when a man emerged, shoved her to the floor, pointed a gun at her and demanded money.

He was wearing a ski mask and all black.

She told the intruder the only money was in her vehicle.

Then, another man wearing a skull cap, and appeared to have a face pigmentation disorder, arrived. He was also believed to be armed.

The third intruder stayed in the hallway, according to a witness.

No one was injured in the incident, which is still under investigation.