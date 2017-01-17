YMCA mentorship program seeking participants, volunteers

Reach and Rise, which began in 2013, pairs six kids with two adults.

It's national mentoring month, and the La Crosse YMCA is still looking for both youth and adults to take part in a mentorship program called Reach and Rise.

The program will take two adults and pair them with six youths, which is a new twist this year "to help facilitate them learning and participating in things they're all interested in," Lisa Luckey with the YMCA said.

Kids in the program, which began in 2013, range in ages between 8-16.

Luckey says the ones who participate generally have the same story.

"They may not have a super great connection to adults outside their home or need extra support because they have parents that are working," she said.

