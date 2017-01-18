Wednesday - January 18, 2017 2:16 am

GOP rolling back Endangered Species Act, as it hinders drilling, logging public lands

Written by
Sandhills cranes sleep under a starry sky at Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge, NM. Sandhills cranes sleep under a starry sky at Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge, NM. Pat Gaines/USFWS

Act is considered one of government's
most powerful conservation tools.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Republicans in Congress are readying plans to roll back the reach of the Endangered Species Act after decades of complaints that it hinders drilling, logging and other activities on public lands.

The act is considered one of the government's most powerful conservation tools. It passed nearly unanimously in 1973 and has not changed significantly since the 1980s.

But with the ascension of President-elect Donald Trump, some lawmakers see an opportunity to advance broad changes to a law they contend is being exploited to block development.

More than 1,600 imperiled plants and animals are under its protections. Fewer than 70 species have fully recovered.

Wildlife advocates say they are bracing for changes that could make it harder to add species to the protected list and to usher them through to recovery.

Published in Local News
News Staff

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from News Staff

More in this category: « Koenig takes over in second, leading Badgers to win over Michigan

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR

SCHOOL CLOSINGS
1-18-2017
Arcadia - WEDNESDAY
Black River Falls
Blair-Taylor - closed on WED
Independence - public and private schools closed WED...public school teachers report at 10 am

SCHOOL DELAYS
1-18-2017
Bangor WED - delayed 2 hours on WED
DeSoto WED - delayed 2 hours WED
Hillsboro wed - delayed 2 hours WED
Melrose/Mindoro wed - delayed 2 hours WED
Wauzeka Steuben wed - delayed 2 hours WED