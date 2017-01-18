McKesson to close La Crosse facility, dozens to lose jobs

Announcement comes the same day as fine is levied for mishandling opiods

In a move originally announced last year by the health giant, McKesson plans to close its La Crosse distribution center by May 5th of this year, affecting 67 jobs.

The company has said it will consolidate operations at its new Iowa facility in Clear Lake.

The announcement of the La Crosse closure from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development comes on the same day the feds announced a record breaking fine for McKesson's opiod distribution practices.

The Drug Enforcement Administration has fined McKesson $150 million for failing to report suspicious sales of drugs like oxycodone and hydrocodone.

The company was fined over $13 million in 2008 for the same thing.

The state's Western Wisconsin Workforce Development Area Rapid Response will assist those in La Crosse who are laid off with job services.