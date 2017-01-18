Cops search for convicted felon on explosives charges

Police say Kletzke could be armed

Area police are still searching for Joshua Kletzke.

The 33-year-old is on the run after apparently causing trouble near the mall area in Onalaska last night. They say Kletzke was causing a disturbance and trying to break into people's cars near TJ Maxx.

Police say Kletzke was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and his pants were wet from snow and slush.

La Crosse county want Kletzke on a number of charges including Possession of Explosives, and drug possession.

Onalaska police want Kletzke for dealing methamphetamine and marijuana and possessing a gun as a felon.

Police say Kletzke should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen, they ask you call 911 immediately.