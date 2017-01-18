Wednesday - January 18, 2017 9:42 am

Cops search for convicted felon on explosives charges Featured

Written by
Cops search for convicted felon on explosives charges

Police say Kletzke could be armed

Area police are still searching for Joshua Kletzke.  

The 33-year-old is on the run after apparently causing trouble near the mall area in Onalaska last night. They say Kletzke was causing a disturbance and trying to break into people's cars near TJ Maxx.

Police say Kletzke was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and his pants were wet from snow and slush.  

La Crosse county want Kletzke on a number of charges including Possession of Explosives, and drug possession.

 Onalaska police want Kletzke for dealing methamphetamine and marijuana and possessing a gun as a felon.

Police say Kletzke should be considered armed and dangerous.  If seen, they ask you call 911 immediately.

 Image may contain: 1 person

Published in Local News
WIZM News

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Latest from WIZM News

More in this category: « McKesson to close La Crosse facility, dozens will lose jobs

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top

POPULAR

SCHOOL CLOSINGS
1-18-2017
Arcadia - WEDNESDAY
Black River Falls
Blair-Taylor - closed on WED
Independence - public and private schools closed WED...public school teachers report at 10 am
Kickapoo
North Crawford

SCHOOL DELAYS
1-18-2017
Bangor WED - delayed 2 hours on WED
Cashton 2 hr
Christ St. John Lutheran West Salem 2 hr
DeSoto WED - delayed 2 hours WED
Hillsboro wed - delayed 2 hours WED
Melrose/Mindoro wed - delayed 2 hours WED
North Winneshiek 2 HRS
Norwalk Ontario Wilton 2 hr
Postville 2 HRS
Sparta 2 hr - no AM pre-K
Viroqua 2 HRS
Wauzeka Steuben wed - delayed 2 hours WED
Westby 2 HRS