Cops search for convicted felon on explosives charges

Area police are still searching for Joshua Kletzke.
The 33-year-old is on the run after apparently causing trouble near the mall area in Onalaska last night. They say Kletzke was causing a disturbance and trying to break into people's cars near TJ Maxx.
Police say Kletzke was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and his pants were wet from snow and slush.
La Crosse county want Kletzke on a number of charges including Possession of Explosives, and drug possession.
Onalaska police want Kletzke for dealing methamphetamine and marijuana and possessing a gun as a felon.
Police say Kletzke should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen, they ask you call 911 immediately.